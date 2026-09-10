This Day in Alaska History-September 10th, 1918











On September 10th, 1918, a lesser-known “Golden Spike” was driven in a ceremony signifying the completion of the railroad between Anchorage and Seward.

The completion of this portion of the railroad linked Anchorage to the ice-free port of Seward, allowing year-round movement of people, supplies, and equipment to further construction.

The spike was presented to Colonel Frederick Mears for his work on the railroad as the chairman of the Alaska Engineering Commission.

It was presented to him by the city of Anchorage, where he helped convert the railroad’s “tent city” into the city it has grown into today.