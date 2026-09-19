Related Content This Day in Alaska History-March 13th, 1918 This Day in Alaska History-March 12th, 1914 This Day in Alaska History-March 11th 19, 1903, Alaska, daily, fairbanks, history, miner, news, newspaper, september This Day in Alaska History-September 19th, 1903 added by Alaska Native News on Sep 19, 2026View all posts by Alaska Native News → Related Posts:This Day in Alaska History-December 19th, 1903This Day in Alaska History-August 18th 1903This Day in Alaska History-October 21st, 1903Smithsonian Institution Marks 175th AnniversaryThis Day in Alaska History-August 28th, 1903Former Americaâ€™s Most Wanted Fugitive Sentenced To…KANA Weekly News and UpdatesThis Day in Alaska History-August 19th, 1935