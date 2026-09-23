



Erik Lindbolm, one of the three Swedes who struck it rich and spurred the Nome Gold Rush, would pass away at his residence in the Claremont Hotel in Oakland, which he owned, on September 23rd, 1928, 30 years and one day after the discovery in Alaska that made him famous.

Lindbolm had purchased the Claremont with some of his fortune he brought out of Alaska. He would also successfully enter into mining operations in California and Nevada. He would also own utility and telephone companies in the area.

Lindbolm would go back to visit Sweden, and while there he was knighted by King Gustav before returning to California.

He would spend his remaining years well-known and honored until his death. His fortune was much depleted.