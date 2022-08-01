Serious Wasilla Rollover takes the Life of One Saturday Night

Alaska State Troopers, Emergency Medical Services and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a serious crash in the area of West Seldon Road near North Tamar Circle in Wasilla after receiving the report at 10:01 pm on Saturday night according to AST.

Upon arrival they found the driver and only occupant deceased at the scene. The preliminary investigation found that the 25-year-old driver, whose identity was not divulged, had been thrown from his vehicle after it “left the roadway at a high rate of speed, overturned multiple times, ejecting the driver, coming to rest approximately 20 feet in the ditch,” according to troopers.

AST says the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.



