SERT Serves $50,000 Robbery Warrant on Palmer Man Tuesday

Alaska Native News on May 13, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers in the Mat-Su Valley report that they, with the assistance of South Central SERT, and State Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) went to 242 South Bailey Street in Palmer and served an arrest and search warrant. When they arrived, they made contact with 45-year-old Richard C. Green.

SERT took Green into custody on the warrant issued for Robbery I, Assault II, and Theft II x4. Green was also on conditions of release in a separate Assault III case in which he was in violation of.

When a search of the premises was conducted, 25 guns, along with ammo were found, some of which were confirmed to have been stolen. AST says that some were “found to have removed serial numbers or were illegally modified in violation of federal law.”

Green was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there with his bail set at $50,000.

The investigation is continuing.





