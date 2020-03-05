Severly Intoxicated Man Found Passed Out behind Wheel at North Hoyt and Thompson

Alaska Native News on Mar 5, 2020.

Anchorage police fielded a REDDI call at 3:45 am on Wednesday morning. The caller reported that a driver, later identified as 62-year-old Raymond E. Villard, was unconscious behind the wheel of a gold 2003 GMC Sierra pickup at a stop sign at the intersection of North Hoyt and Thompson Avenue.

Patrol officers responded to the scene, located the vehicle, and blocked it in. When an officer approached the vehicle, he found the door partially opened and the smell of alcohol emanating from the interior. The officer roused Villard and asked him to step out of the vehicle and take a standardized field sobriety test.

Villard, exited the vehicle and “walked a few steps with difficulty, and then promptly fell to the ground,” APD reported. He was helped up into a sitting position and it was determined he was too intoxicated to participate in the testing. He was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Anchorage Correctional Complex. At the complex, a breathalyzer was administered. Villard blew a blood/ alcohol level over five times the legal limit of .08. A blood/alcohol level that high is generally so toxic that in most cases will place the person in a coma or cause death.

Villard was remanded on DUI charges.