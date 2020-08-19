Seward Man dies Canoeing Resurrection River, Remains Located Monday

Alaska Native News on Aug 18, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that the remains of a Seward man who went missing while on a day canoe trip on the Resurrection River has been located and retrieved.

On Sunday night at 9:04 pm Seward-based troopers were alerted to an overdue Seward man, identified as 52-year-old Richard Hoversten, who had gone out on the river at 4:45 pm and failed to return. Hoversten had planned on departing from the intersection of Lieirer Road and Old Glacier Exit and paddling to the Seward Airport but never arrived.

A friend of his took to the air and flew the section of the river that Hoversten was to travel but saw no signs of him. AST and Bear Creek Rire and Rescue searched the river and riverbank with no results until midnight before the search was called off for the night.







They took up the search again on Monday morning and at approximately 10:30 am, Hoversten’s remains and canoe were located in a logjam on the river.

Hoversten’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and his next of kin were notified of the results of the search.