Seward Man on Meth Jailed on Weapons Charges

Alaska Native News Feb 4, 2019.

A Seward man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Weapons Misconduct after Seward-based troopers responded to Nautical Avenue in response to a report.

According to troopers, 51-year-old Michael Warner was reported to be “brandishing a gun at nearby homes and stating that there were people in the woods.”







When troopers arrived and conducted a preliminary investigation, they found that Warner was under the influence of methamphetamines while in possession of and firing a firearm.

AST arrested Warner and transported him to the Seward Jail on charges of Weapons Misconduct II and IV.