Seward Man on Meth Jailed on Weapons Charges

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
-
- /
- General News, Southcentral
- /
- Seward Man on Meth...
A Seward man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Weapons Misconduct after Seward-based troopers responded to Nautical Avenue in response to a report.
According to troopers, 51-year-old Michael Warner was reported to be “brandishing a gun at nearby homes and stating that there were people in the woods.”
When troopers arrived and conducted a preliminary investigation, they found that Warner was under the influence of methamphetamines while in possession of and firing a firearm.
AST arrested Warner and transported him to the Seward Jail on charges of Weapons Misconduct II and IV.