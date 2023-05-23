Seward Suspect Busted on Multiple Drug Charges Saturday Falsely Identifies Himself as his Brother





At just prior to 1 am on Saturday morning an Alaska State Trooper on patrol performed a traffic stop on the Seward Highway in Seward that resulted in multiple charges.

When pulled over, the driver identified himself as 42-year-old Paul J. Hakala. The investigation at the scene would determine that Hakala was driving under the influence of drugs. AST says as the investigation progressed it would be found that, “Hakala was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, buprenorphine hydrochloride, clonazepam, two cell phones, packaging materials, a digital scale, and $91 US currency.”

As a result, Hakala was taken into custody on charges of Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances III (intent to deliver methamphetamine), three counts of MICS V (possession of fentanyl, buprenorphine hydrochloride, and clonazepam), driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.

The suspect was transported to the Seward Jail, booked, fingerprinted and jailed without bail.

Two days later, on Monday, Seward AST was notified that the fingerprints taken during booking were not of Paul Hakala, but those of his brother Kevin Hakala. Troopers notified the Seward Police Department who in turn notified the jail.

Records were corrected to show that Kevin was the offender that was arrested and a summons for False Information was requested.



