Seward Suspect jailed on Drug Charges by Troopers after Caller Tip





Troopers responded to a Seward residence late Friday night after receiving a call reporting a drug deal taking place there the trooper dispatch revealed on Monday.

Upon arrival, troopers opened a preliminary investigation and found that 43-year-old Roy L. Taylor was in possession of approximately 5.75 grams of black tar heroin, 18 blue M30 Fentanyl pills, 8 packets of Suboxone, $106 dollars in cash, a ledger, and 2 digital pocket scales.

Taylor was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of misconduct involving controlled substances (MICS) II and one count of MICS V.

The suspect was transported to the Seward Jail, remanded there on the charges, and held without bail.



