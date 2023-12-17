Seward Woman Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges after Troopers Respond to Call reporting Distraught Female





Troopers based in Seward received an anonymous call at 5:43 pm on Saturday reporting a woman drinking, screaming, and crying in a vehicle parked at the end of Stoney Creek Avenue and responded to investigate.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Janelle Haddock, 35-year-old Seward resident, in her vehicle. Troopers were aware of her probation status for Attempted Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances III. She was also known to have a suspended driver’s license.

When contacted, her probation officer requested a search of the vehicle. As a result of that search it was found that Haddock was in possession of “approximately 67.95 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 20.08 grams of methamphetamine (street value $4,016), 7 counterfeit oxycodone fentanyl pills (street value $140), packaging materials, and $273 US currency,” according to the AST report.

Haddock was arrested and transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (MICS 2), methamphetamine (MICS 3), and psilocybin mushrooms (MICS 3).

She was held without bail.



