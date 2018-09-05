Sex Offender in ‘Suspicious White Van’ Arrested on Drug/Weapons/Failure to Register Charges Tuesday Morning

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
A caller in Nikiski called in and reported a “suspicious white van” on Foreland Street, the call resulted in the arrest of the driver on Tuesday morning on multiple charges, troopers reported.
Troopers responded to the 9 am call in Nikiski and contacted the driver of the van. He was identified as 50-year-old Norman Neil Sylvester.
The trooper’s investigation at the scene would find that Sylvester had failed to register as a sex offender, and have failed to do so repeatedly. Troopers would consequently arrest him and would find him in possession of a handgun as a felon and was also found to be in possession of a scheduled drug.
Sylvester was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on charges of Fail to Register as a Sex Offender, MIW III, and MICS IV.
He was held without bail.