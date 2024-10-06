Shaquille Carawan Arrested for Murder of Abigail Olson and Novely Rivers in Hooper Bay





Alaska State Troopers in Bethel were notified that two women were found dead in a residence in Hooper Bay early on Wednesday morning. “Patrol Troopers and Alaska Bureau of Investigation investigators responded to the community from Bethel by aircraft,” troopers report.

The troopers have reported that the two women were identified as Novely Rivers and Abigail Olson, who are both 18 years old and both of Hooper Bay. Investigators, after looking at evidence at the scene, began a homicide investigation. Once that occurred, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation took over case responsibility. A further ten troopers also responded to the community to assist with investigating tips and information.

The remains of the two women were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

On Friday the city of Hooper Bay and the village of Hooper Bay put up a $10,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of persons responsible for the deaths of the two young women.

On Saturday, after a thorough investigation, the ABI identified 20-year-old Shaquille Carawan as the primary suspect and took him into custody. He was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Murder in the Second Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Furnishing Alcohol to Minors in a Dry Community.



