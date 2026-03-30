Sharing science across Alaska







What do walrus monitoring, the Tracy Arm tsunami and salmon bycatch have in common?

All of them are important topics for audiences in Alaska’s coastal communities. Which is why each has been the focus of a recent presentation at one of Alaska Sea Grant’s three public lecture series: Strait Science Series, the Petersburg Science Series and Bristol Bay Lunch and Learn.

Strait Science Series has offered evening talks since 2012 on current and recent research developments in the Bering Strait region. Presentations are held frequently, averaging more than two per month in recent years. Speakers include researchers and managers from state and federal agencies, universities, nonprofits, wildlife commissions and research institutions.

“The Bering Strait region is often described by researchers, managers and academics as ‘logistically difficult’ or ‘hard to talk to,’” noted Alaska Sea Grant Marine Advisory Program agent Gay Sheffield, who co-founded and manages the series. “But the region relies on the marine and land environments for nutritional, cultural and economic well-being and is undergoing comprehensive change. So people need to hear about local research — especially the results — ASAP.”

Based in Nome, the series is co-sponsored by Alaska Sea Grant and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Northwest Campus. All lectures were delivered in person until 2019. Since then, most presentations have been virtual, though some continue to be held in person at the campus in Nome. Many receive coverage in the regional newspaper, the Nome Nugget. Topics in 2026 have ranged from surface trawl surveys, to extreme weather and climate events, to the tracking of heritage pieces from the Bering Strait region in museums across the U.S. Midwest.

The series recently reached a milestone: the February 12 talk was its 300th. More than 180 talks are available for viewing on the Alaska Sea Grant Strait Science YouTube channel. Future talks are advertised in advance on the UAF Northwest Campus Strait Science page, among other places.

The Petersburg Science Series began in 2010 and recently celebrated a milestone of its own, hosting its 100th presentation in January. Held in collaboration with the Petersburg Marine Mammal Center and the Petersburg Public Library, the series features scientists and professionals discussing a variety of natural sciences subjects. Recent topics have included landslides, water level monitoring and Dungeness crabs.

Almost all of the talks are held in person. “I still really prioritize face-to-face meetings, but have added a few talks over Zoom this last year on topics of very high interest and local importance,” stated Alaska Sea Grant Marine Advisory Program agent Sunny Rice, who organizes the series. “That is really key for me — that the talk be tailored specifically for Petersburg folks and is pertinent to their lives.”

The talks are generally held monthly at the Petersburg Public Library during the winter months. Most are not recorded, but a few are viewable on the Petersburg Marine Mammal Center YouTube page. They are advertised locally in Petersburg, and people can also learn about them by emailing Sunny Rice to subscribe to her email list.