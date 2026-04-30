Palmer Juries Convict Darren Robbins of Felony Assault and Misconduct Involving a Weapon







(Palmer, Alaska) – Monday, following a week-long trial, a Palmer jury found 55-year-old Darren Robbins guilty of five counts of Assault in the Third-Degree. Another Palmer jury found the defendant guilty of Misconduct Involving a Weapon in the Third-Degree last month in relation to the same incident.

At trial, the jury heard from the five victims, who were friends renting a yurt for the weekend in Talkeetna. The jury heard that around midnight, one of the friends went outside and was startled to find an armed man he did not know, Robbins, standing on the yurt’s deck right outside the door. Immediately upon coming out of the yurt, Robbins drew his handgun from his holster and directed the victim to stand over in the corner of the deck. A second victim came outside the yurt to see what was happening and Robbins directed him to do the same thing. The jury heard that the defendant lined up two of the victims and stated he was going to take them into the woods and put bullets in their heads.

The remaining three victims, who also observed Robbins armed and heard his threats, pled with him not to shoot their friends. With Robbins standing by the yurt’s only exit, the other victims that remained feet away felt like they had nowhere to go and were fearful for their own lives as well.

The jury heard evidence that Robbins told the victims he had been standing outside their yurt listening to them for over 2 hours. Despite pleas to put away the handgun, Robbins refused. The jury heard that the incident lasted for over 20-30 minutes while the victims attempted to deescalate the situation and play into his narrative. Eventually, the victims were able to coax Robbins into putting away his handgun. Robbins then left the yurt and disappeared into the woods. The victims fled the yurt and reported the incident to law enforcement. Through investigation, troopers were able to ascertain the identity of the defendant through assistance of the property owner and nearby neighbors. It was discovered that Robbins lived next door to the yurt.

A separate jury also heard that Robbins is a convicted sex offender and cannot possess any firearms capable of being concealed. His possession of the handgun in this case was the basis of the Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Third-Degree charge.

Palmer Superior Court Judge Jonathan Woodman presided over the trial. Sentencing in this case is scheduled for June 25, 2026. The defendant is presumptive two to four years on each felony offense.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jordan Markson of the Palmer District Attorney’s Office along with Paralegals Kalyn Urbano and Promise Vickers. This case was investigated by Trooper Christopher Green with the Alaska State Troopers.