Shawn Popeleski Convicted by Jury of Assault in the First Degree





(Anchorage, AK) – On June 17, 2024, an Anchorage Jury found Shawn Popeleski, 46, guilty of Assault in the First Degree.

On Sept. 7, 2023, Popeleski attacked Benito Garcia with a large metal rod at the intersection of Debarr Road and Creekside Circle Drive in Anchorage. Anchorage Police Officers responded and rendered first aid to Garcia who pointed out Popeleski as the person who hit him.

The officers confronted Popeleski while he had the metal rod. He refused to drop the bar or comply with officer commands. A taser was deployed, and a struggle ensued, causing minor injuries to the officers.

Garcia was hospitalized, where surgeons at Providence Medical Center staunched his bleeding, installed multiple metal plates into his head, and removed loose bone fragments from his sinuses. Garcia was also found to have suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Popeleski testified at trial that he attacked Garcia because he was afraid Garica would steal his possessions. After a four-day trial, the Jury found Popeleski guilty of Assault in the First Degree.

Popeleski is in custody and his sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 11, 2024. His presumptive sentencing range for this offense is 15 years to 20 years.

Popeleski was previously convicted of Second-Degree Murder in the deaths of two toddler boys left in a cabin in New Mexico.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Connor Campbell and Assistant District Attorney Betsy Bull, with the assistance of paralegal Aryel Dilley.

This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department.

