Shee Atiká Announces 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting Election Results





(Sitka, Alaska) – The Board of Directors of Shee Atiká, Inc. held its 50th Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Directors elected to serve a three-year term ending in 2027 are: Roxanne Drake-Burkhart, Lowell Frank, and Alyssa London.

Voting Results

Roxanne Drake-Burkhart – 112,150

112,150 Lowell Frank – 79,037

79,037 Alyssa London – 65,458

Following the final tabulation of shareholder votes at the annual meeting, the Board of Directors gathered to elect the Shee Atiká Board Officers.

These individuals will serve the following roles until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

Chairman – Steve Karpstein

– Steve Karpstein Vice-Chair – Larry Garrity

– Larry Garrity Secretary – Norma J. Perkins

– Norma J. Perkins Treasurer – Lowell Frank

Shareholder Resolution 2024-01 Results

This year, in addition to voting for the Shee Atiká Board of Directors, shareholders were asked whether to lower the quorum requirement for the annual meeting from 50% + 1 of voting shares to 33.33%. The resolution passed with 70% shareholder support.

Steve Karpstein begins his second consecutive term as Chairman of the Board. “I am honored to continue serving our shareholders, board members, and corporation in this role,” he stated.

“I’d also like to thank outgoing board member and former chairman Rob Allen for his outstanding leadership and guidance over the past six years. On behalf of the Shee Atiká Board and our corporation, we truly wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Board Chair Steve Karpstein. After completing two terms on the board, Rob Allen chose not to seek re-election. “We are pleased to welcome our newest board member, Alyssa London. Thank you to all of our shareholders who took the time to vote as well as those who attended our meeting in-person and via live-stream on Saturday.”

Shee Atiká is an urban Alaska Native Corporation organized under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). The Shee Atiká family of companies include seven SBA 8(a)-certified subsidiaries in enterprise and cloud infrastructure, cyber security, and software development; logistics and supply chain management; research and development in physical, engineering, and medical/life sciences; and systems integration as well as multiple commercial real estate holdings. Shee Atiká is headquartered in Sitka, Alaska, with more than 3,400 Alaska Native shareholders.

###




