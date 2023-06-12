Shee Atiká Government Services Launches New Website





(Sitka) –Friday, Shee Atiká Government Services (SGS) announced the launch of its new website at www.sheeatikagov.com.

Shee Atiká Government Services is a wholly-owned government services holding line under Shee Atiká, Inc, an urban Alaska Native Corporation. SGS provides shared services and strategic oversight to its four SBA 8(a)-certified subsidiaries in information technology, logistics and supply chain management, and research and studies.

Utilizing a shared services model centralizes support functions such as human resources, security clearance management, IT support, marketing, and development. Consolidating key administrative functions helps reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and leverage economies of scale. This frees up business units to focus on core services and delivering successful client projects.

“In just four years, we’ve gone from start-up to nearly $70 million in revenue based on strategic planning, strong relationships, and hard work,” said Shee Atiká President Tim Castro. “We’re focused on winning big for our customers and Shee Atiká shareholders through sustainable economic growth,”

The Shee Atiká Government Services family of companies include Alaska Northstar Resources, American Technical Solutions, Lakota Solutions, and Shee Atiká Enterprises.

Shee Atiká is an urban Alaska Native Corporation organized under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). The Shee Atiká family of companies include four SBA 8(a)-certified subsidiaries in enterprise and cloud infrastructure, cyber security, and software development; logistics and supply chain management; and research and development in physical, engineering, and medical/life sciences as well as multiple commercial real estate holdings. Shee Atiká is headquartered in Sitka, Alaska, with regional offices in Montgomery, Alabama; Huntsville, Alabama; and Macon, Georgia, and business program operations in more than 25 states.

