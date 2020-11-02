Shooting Investigation; Glenn/Muldoon area, witnesses being sought

At 8:02 PM on November 1, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to reports of a shooting. Initial indications are that a silver sedan was being driven in the area of the Glenn Highway and Muldoon Road when at least one occupant inside the sedan was hit by gunfire that came from another vehicle.
Officers made contact with an adult male victim in the area of Boundary and Turpin; he has been transported to a hospital for treatment of wounds to his upper body. His condition is unknown at this time. A short time later a second male showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. It appears he was involved in the same shooting incident; his condition is also unknown at this time. The dynamics of the shooting are still under investigation to include the specific involvement each of the victims had.
Police are still working to identify the second vehicle involved along with its occupant(s). Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or has any other information pertinent to the investigation to include dash cam video, is asked to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).