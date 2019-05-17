Shots Fired from Hoyt Street trailer, SWAT on Scene

Alaska Native News May 17, 2019.

APD is reporting a large police and SWAT presence on the 1500-block street and are asking that the public to please avoid the area and to utilize alternate routes this morning.

The incident ion Mountain View this morning had its origins just prior to 1 am on Friday morning when multiple reports were called in the APD dispatch reporting gunshots at a trailer on that street.

When officers responded to the scene, an occupant in the trailer began firing shots in the officer’s direction.

As a result, residences in the surrounding area were evacuated as police attempted to negotiate with the suspect whose identity has yet to be revealed. Efforts to negotiate with the suspect have been rebuffed and he refuses to exit the trailer and surrender his weapon.

SWAT has been called in to negotiate and if needed take possible action.

Please avoid the area. This is a developing situation.





