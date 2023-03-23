Sitka Sound Herring Fishery Update





Wednesday’s aerial survey covered Sitka Sound from Povorotni Point to St. Lazaria Island and as far north as Krestof Sound. Survey conditions were fair with cloudy skies and 15-knot winds. No herring schools or herring spawn were observed. Concentrations of humpback whales were seen in the deeper waters between Crow Pass and Big Gavanski Island, near Inner Point, and near Galankin Island. Concentrations of sea lions were observed from Inner Point to Kamenoi Point.

The R/V Kestrel arrived in Sitka Sound Wednesday morning. Department vessels surveyed south of Sitka from Indian River to Deep Inlet and in the northern portion of Sitka Sound from Inner Point to Harbor Point. Several very large schools of herring were located near Mountain Point and from Middle Island to Big Gavanski Island, and from Cannon Island south to Rocky Patch.

The Sitka Sound herring sac roe fishery will be placed on 2-hour notice effective 8:00 a.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The next aerial survey and fishery update are scheduled for Thursday, March 23.

All aerial herring survey data can be reviewed online, including spawn lines and photos, in an interactive map application found at: https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=commercialbyareasoutheast.herring#maps



