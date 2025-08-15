Sitka Superior Court Judge Sentences Beth Lang to Seven Years for Driving Assault on Pedestrian









(Sitka, AK) – Tuesday, Sitka Superior Court Judge Amanda Browning sentenced 47-year-old Beth Lang to seven years and six months of incarceration for severely injuring a pedestrian with her vehicle.

On Aug. 20, 2024, a Sitka jury found Lang guilty of Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree and Reckless Driving. The convictions for Assault in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree merged into the higher conviction of Assault in the First Degree at sentencing. At trial the evidence showed that on the morning of June 5, 2023, Lang hit a pedestrian, S.M., while driving her 2019 GMC Canyon inbound on Sawmill Creek Road. Multiple witnesses observed Lang’s vehicle leaving the roadway, crossing over the ditch onto the walk/bike path, hitting S.M. and knocking her several yards down an embankment. S.M. sustained life-threatening injuries that she is still recovering from. Evidence at trial also showed erratic and concerning driving conduct by Lang earlier the morning of the collision. Approximately two weeks prior to the collision, Lang was warned by a Sitka Police officer to stop driving due to concerned reports from the community. Lang ignored these warnings and continued to drive.

Judge Browning commented at sentencing that Lang had ample opportunity to stop this incident from happening. Judge Browning found that Lang’s conduct was extremely serious and completely avoidable. Judge Browning further commented that Lang’s conduct placed the entire community at risk. Judge Browning adopted the State’s sentencing recommendation and sentenced Lang to 11 years with 4 years suspended and 8 years of felony probation on the Assault in the First Degree and 6 months flat consecutive on Reckless Driving.

The Sitka District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case with assistance from Paralegal Tim Sheil. The Sitka Police Department investigated the case.

# # #