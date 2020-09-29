Six Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation into Drug Trafficking

Anchorage, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced Monday that several individuals have been arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a criminal enterprise involving narcotics distribution, money laundering, and gun violence in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.
In a recently unsealed indictment, Jordan J. Shanholtzer, aka “Two-3,” 33, formerly of Anchorage,; Matthew W. Moi, aka “Matt Matt,” 35, formerly of Anchorage; Kenneth A. Ford, aka “Keyes,” 29, of Anchorage; Myrick A. Elliott, 34, of Anchorage; Isaiah M. Roderick, aka “Izzy,” 21, of Anchorage; and Marvin Nelson, aka “Unc,” aka “Old School,” 55, of Itta Bena, Mississippi have been charged with a drug and money laundering conspiracy. Shanholtzer was also charged with directing a continuing criminal enterprise and Moi was charged with using a firearm to commit murder in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes and killing in furtherance of continuing criminal enterprise.
According to the indictment, from about January 2017 through October 2, 2019, Shanholtzer allegedly managed a continuing criminal enterprise that was responsible for distributing large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine in Alaska. According to the indictment, over the course of the conspiracy, Shanholtzer relocated from Anchorage to Arizona and later Florida, while continuing to direct the enterprise in Alaska. The indictment alleges that Moi was responsible for the operational management in Alaska. Shanholtzer is alleged to have directed members of the enterprise, including Nelson, to package and mail shipments of 3 and 10 kilograms of methamphetamine and or heroin from Los Angeles, California to Alaska. According to the indictment, Shanholtzer and Moi also worked with other conspirators to launder the proceeds of their drug sales, which amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The indictment also alleges in April 2019, Shanholtzer arranged for a package of heroin to be sent to the Anchorage residence of Navarrow Andrews. After Moi and other coconspirators spent several days attempting to recover the package without success, Shanholtzer and Moi concluded that Andrews had stolen the narcotics. The indictment alleges that on April 8, 2019, Moi murdered Andrews to further the purpose of the criminal enterprise. Moi then fled the state to avoid apprehension.
After fleeing Alaska, Moi continued to assist Shanholtzer with the direction and shipment of narcotics packages to Alaska. In September 2019, Shanholtzer and Moi directed a shipment of 5 kilograms of heroin for distribution in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, which was intercepted by law enforcement. Shanholtzer, Moi, Ford, Elliott and Roderick were arrested and charged with a drug conspiracy in September and October 2019 in connection with that incident. Nelson was arrested in Itta Bena, Mississippi on September 24, 2020 following the return of the superseding indictment.
The investigation leading to the indictment in this case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), IRS Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS). Investigative assistance was provided by the Anchorage Police Department (APD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys James Klugman and Kelly Cavanaugh of the District of Alaska.
The charges in the indictments are merely allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.