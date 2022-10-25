Six Stranded Snow Machiners Plucked from Near Richardson Monument Monday





On Monday evening, troopers based in Delta Junction received an sos activation and would find that six snow machines were stranded in the mountains near the Richardson Monument near mile 200 of the Richardson Highway.

When contacted, the riders reported that they were out of fuel, food and water and not dressed for the weather. They also reported that one person in the group was suffering from hypothermic shock.

Troopers contacted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center and a CC 130 and a Bell 146 helicopter were immediately launched to the area using GPS coordinates.

The helicopter made contact and picked up the six riders and returned them to their vehicles and toy-hauler trailer at the Richard Monument pull out.

Additionally, the helicopter continued on to Anchorage with the group member suffering from hypothermia.



