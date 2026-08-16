Skagway AMHS Terminal Closed for Safety Assessment











Ferry Operations Suspended Until Further Notice

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has temporarily suspended vehicle and passenger ferry operations at the Skagway Ferry Terminal after cracks were identified in the concrete abutment supporting the terminal’s vehicle transfer bridge and passenger walkway.

The terminal office remains open to answer questions and assist passengers with reservations. However, no vehicle or passenger ferry operations are occurring at the terminal.

The cracking was first observed Thursday, August 13. The facility was monitored while DOT&PF engineers evaluated its condition. On Saturday, August 15, engineers determined that the terminal should be closed to ferry operations due to further cracking occurring. The M/V Hubbard safely completed its scheduled August 15 port call under observation before the operational closure took effect.

There were no injuries, vessel contacts, or environmental releases associated with the incident.

“The safety of our passengers, crews, employees, and contractors comes first,” said Marine Highway Director Craig Tornga. “We are moving quickly to secure the facility, determine the extent and cause of the damage, and develop a safe repair plan. We recognize the disruption this creates for Skagway residents, businesses, visitors, and ferry passengers, and we will provide updates as reliable information becomes available.”

DOT&PF’s response includes:

Mobilizing commercial divers to inspect the terminal’s underwater anchor system and determine whether any components have failed or sustained damage.

Disconnecting electrical service to the affected float so inspection and removal work can proceed safely.

Mobilizing a crane and barge to remove the vehicle transfer bridge and passenger walkway from the damaged abutment.

Deploying AMHS & DOT&PF leadership, engineering personnel, and contractors to Skagway to oversee the response and support terminal employees.

Reviewing previous inspection records and continuing to assess the condition of the abutment and associated terminal systems.

Engineers continue to assess the cause and full extent of the damage. DOT&PF is examining the terminal’s structural condition, anchor system, and the forces acting on the facility. It would be premature to attribute the damage to a specific cause until those inspections are complete.

AMHS personnel are assisting affected passengers with their reservations and available options. Information about affected sailings is available at FerryAlaska.com. A reopening date has not been established, and the terminal will remain closed to ferry operations until DOT&PF determines that service can safely resume.

Passengers should visit FerryAlaska.com or call 1-800-642-0066 for current sailing and reservation information.