Skiing Dou Rescued from Hatcher Pass after Skier Suffers Injuries in Avalanche





Alaska State Troopers revealed on Tuesday that after a 36-hour operation beginning on Thursday night, two skiers were successfully lifted out of Hatcher Pass by an Alaska National Guard helicopter.

Troopers were notified at approximately 10 pm on March 10th that there was an injured skier at the Seth Holden Hut in Hatcher Pass and also informed by the skiers that they had enough food and supplies for 24 hours.

AST was told that the two were unable to make it out under their own power as one of the skiers had been injured after triggering an avalanche in the area.

The following day, weather would hamper rescue by a private helicopter as well as a medevac helo. As a result, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was contacted and a request was made for assistance, in turn, the Alaska National Guard was called up and tasked with the rescue.

On Saturday, an Alaska National Guard helicopter crew was able to successfully retrieve the duo at 9:50 am and transport them to a Mat-Su area hospital for medical treatment.





