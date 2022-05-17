Small Aircraft Crashes and Overturns Near Goose Bay Airport Monday





Alaska State Troopers report that they received an alert of a plane crash near the Goose Bay Airport at 4:55 pm on Monday afternoon, They and Wildlife Troopers responded to the area and located a 1978 Taylorcraft F-19 overturned in the mudflats east of the airport.

troopers would find that two women, a 33-year-old pilot and an 87-year passenger that was also a certified flight instructor, were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash. According to the report, both individuals were able to get out of the Taylorcraft after it went down and overturned.

“The Central Mat-Su Fire Department performed a high-angle rope rescue to safely hoist the passenger from the mudflats,” troopers stated in the report. The pilot, assisted by good samaritans, hiked out to a landing close to the airport and she left the area without receiving medical treatment.

The 87-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The tidal currents would carry the aircraft out and it was not recovered.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the crash, troopers said.





