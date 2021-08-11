SME Identifies Remains located in Freezer Near Tok Cut-Off as those of Anchorage Man







Alaska State Troopers report that they are continuing the investigation into the death of an Anchorage man whose remains were found in a partially buried freezer on April 26th of this year. Fairbanks GIU, Helo 2, Glennallen AST, and Tok DOT had initially responded to the scene.

Troopers report that the State Medical examiner’s office in Anchorage has identified the remains as those of 67-year-old Michael Lynn Teffeteller after the freezer and remains were transported to Anchorage. Troopers say the investigation has been classified as a homicide.

Teffeteller was last known to be alive in 2018.

Teffeteller’s remains were located approximately 100 feet into the woods near mile 112 of the Tok Cut-Off.

Troopers ask that “If you have any information about Michael or his murder, please contact the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at (907) 451-5100.”

Submit tips anonymously online at: https://www.tip411.com/alerts/80296

Text tips anonymously to 847411, Text AKtips followed by your tip.





