Snow Machiner Dies in Kenai Peninsula Avalanche Mondy Afternoon

Alaska Native News on Feb 11, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers revealed that one snow machiner has died as the result of an avalanche that struck near Cooper Lake on Monday afternoon.

AST’s communications center received a call reporting that a snow machiner had been buried in an avalanche at the Cooper Lake area at 3:20 pm Monday.

Seward-based troopers responded to the scene where they were met with witnesses who had immediately began rescue efforts after the avalanche.

The snow machiner, identified as 32-year-old Kekai Dang of Kasilof, was finally recovered from the snow two hours later, but was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Dang’s next of kin were notified of the incident.