Snow Machiner’s Remains Pulled from Kuskokwim Slough Sunday

Alaska Native News Mar 18, 2019.

A report of an overdue/missing person went in to the Alaska State Troopers by the Akiachak Tribal Police at 3:23 am on Sunday morning as searchers in that village deployed to seek the victim’s whereabouts.

41-year-old Eric Phillip of Akiachak had gone out on a snow machine earlier on Saturday night and failed to return. His status was reported by a family member.

Searchers combed the area and soon found Phillip’s damaged snow machine in a slough on the Kuskokwim River between Akiak and Akiachak. A short time later, Phillip’s remains would be located in the same slough. He was found partially submerged in the open water.







Phillip’s remains were recovered from the water by searchers.

Alaska State troopers based in Bethel responded to the southwestern Alaska Village and conducted a death investigation and Phillip’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

Troopers said that they do not suspect foul play at this time.