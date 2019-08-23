‘Sober Curious’ Movement Arrives at Alaska State Fair for First Time

WHO: Recover Alaska, Bartenders from Orso, Bear Tooth Theatrepub, Sullivan’s Steakhouse and Kinley’s Restaurant & Bar, Mocktail judges from SubZero, Mat-Su Health Foundation, KGOT and Fermented Alaskan
WHAT: Recover Alaska will host the first-ever Sober Garden and mocktail competition at the Alaska State Fair. The leisure hangout area located in the heart of the fairgrounds includes yard games, furniture and a place where adults and families can rest their feet and socialize – without the booze. Local bartenders will take turns every hour selling a mocktail that they created. The event will conclude with a zero-proof cocktail competition where the bartenders will go head-to-head to win the vote of the judges. Kombucha from 574Booch will also be served throughout the event.
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mocktail competition begins at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Borealis Plaza Tent, Alaska State Fairgrounds.
MORE: The first Alaska Sober Garden debuted in June at the Anchorage Downtown Partnership Summer Solstice Festival and was followed by another Sober Garden at Salmonfest in July. Recover Alaska has received positive feedback from both events and has decided to continue traveling to popular Alaska events with their Sober Garden.
Written by: Recover Alaska on Aug 23, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News