Socnorth Global Partners Observe Arctic Edge 25 Experimental Resupply Test





The roar of aircraft engines echoed across Alaska’s interior skies as an unusual payload dropped from the back of a plane during exercise Arctic Edge 25. Instead of a simple parachute bundle drifting to the ground, the device kicked into motion and steered itself toward a precise landing zone.

For Special Operations Command North, the experimental resupply system represents more than new technology. It demonstrates how the military can sustain operations in some of the world’s harshest environments even when GPS are denied or disrupted.



“From a special operations perspective, this kind of system could be a game changer,” said Lt. Col. Chad Lewis, chief of Socnorth Training and Exercises Division. “It allows us to resupply our forces without putting pilots or expensive aircraft at risk, and it works even when GPS isn’t available.”

The test brought together observers from across the globe. Military representatives from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Argentina, Chile, South Korea and Czech Republic stood on the sidelines, watching the system descend against a backdrop of Alaska’s vast landscape.



For Lewis, the presence of so many partners was just as significant as the technology itself.

“We all face similar challenges,” he said. “Whether its Arctic nations dealing with the polar north or South American partners training in Antarctic conditions, we’re working through the same problems. Sharing solutions makes us stronger.”



The experimental drop sparked conversations among partners about how such a system could be used in their own regions. In wartime scenarios, resupplying troops without exposing aircraft to enemy fire could be critical. For countries like Finland, which shares a border with Russia, the ability to deliver supplies in GPS-denied environments carries special weight.



International partners echoed that sentiment.



“Sweden has long experience in subarctic operations, and we know how difficult logistics can be in this environment,” said Lt. Col. Ernst “Magnus” Bjoerk, Swede exchange officer. “This demonstration shows the potential for safer, more reliable resupply methods that could support both national defense and multinational missions in the High North. In the subarctic, where seasonal changes bring flooding, marshland and unreliable ice, the need for effective air delivery systems is even greater.”

Exercise Arctic Edge, conducted every two years under Northern Command, is designed to test military readiness in extreme cold weather. This year’s iteration expanded beyond traditional Arctic partners to include observers from South America, recognizing the shared lessons between the polar regions.



“AE2025 showcased key technological innovations to support SOF in the depth of the device within multidomain environments, emphasizing that while technology advances, humans remain more important than hardware,” said Lt. Col. Roberto Ramis, Chilean exchange officer.

Lewis said the exercise underscores Socnorth’s commitment to partnership.

“All are welcome,” he said. “We’re casting the net wide. The more perspectives we bring in, the better prepared we all are.”