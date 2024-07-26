Soldier killed at Gaffney Road gate





HEADQUARTERS, 11TH AIRBORNE DIVISION, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (July 23, 2024) – An 11th Airborne Division soldier was killed at the Gaffney Road gate at Fort Wainwright Monday evening, July 22, when he was struck by a vehicle.

According to the Fairbanks Police Department, Pfc. Arturo Alejandro Gomez, 29, of Provo, Utah, was working at the installation entry control point when he was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Brianna Raquel Lapp. Lapp was arrested at the scene and charged with DUI and Murder II.

Gomez was an infantryman assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division who joined the Army in July 2023 and trained at Fort Moore, Georgia, before reporting to Alaska in February 2024.

“Pfc. Gomez showed great promise in his short time in the Arctic Wolves,” said Col. Christopher Brawley, 1/11th brigade commander. “The loss of Pfc. Gomez has had a devastating impact on the unit. We are doing our best to support his family, friends and fellow soldiers in the aftermath of this tragic and senseless incident.”

The incident is under investigation by the Fairbanks Police Department and Army Criminal Investigation Division. Witnesses or personnel with information about the incident are asked to email investigations@fairbanks.us or call (907) 450-6500.

-30-



