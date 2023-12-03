Soldier killed in Anchorage shooting





HEADQUARTERS, 11TH AIRBORNE DIVISION, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (Nov. 28, 2023) – An 11th Airborne Division Soldier was killed in a suspected shooting incident in an Anchorage home early Saturday morning, Nov. 25, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

Pvt. Jaivion Anthonio Hawkins, 21, of Tallahassee, Florida, was found dead at the residence by Anchorage police responding to reports of gunfire in the area. Hawkins, of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, was a motor transport operator with the 725th Brigade Support Battalion. He joined the Army in October 2021, and after training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he reported to Alaska in May 2022.

The shooting is under investigation by the Anchorage Police Department. Anyone with information about the shooting, including surveillance video, should call APD dispatch at 311 (option 1) or 907-786-8900 (option 0).

