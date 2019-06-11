Soldotna Felon Arrested on Triple Weapons Possession Charges

Alaska Native News Jun 11, 2019.

AST reports that they took in a Soldotna convicted felon into custody on weapons charges on Monday after being contacted by his probation officer.

Kenai probations contacted Alaska State Troopers at 11:17 am on Monday to report that one of their felony probationers was in possession of several concealable firearms. AST responded to the probation officer’s location and following an initial investigation they would find three concealable firearms in the possession of 37-year-old Justin Hart.

As a result of te investigation, hart was taken into custody on probation violations as well as three counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons III-Felon in Possession.

Hart was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility where he was held without bail.