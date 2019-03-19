Soldotna Man Arrested after Strangulating Family Member and Thowing them down the Stairs Tuesday

Alaska Native News Mar 19, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers in Soldotna responded to an address in Soldotna in reference to a serious domestic violence incident just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

When they arrived at the scene of the reported assault at 12:22 am, they opened an investigation and contacted 23-year-old Shane David Blumentritt. The investigation revealed that Blumentritt had attempted to strangle the victim, who is a family member, twice during the incident. Following that, troopers say that Blumentritt threw the victim down the stairs causing injuries.

Troopers placed Blumentritt under arrest on charges of Assault II x2, Assault III, and Harassment II. He was transported to and remanded at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail.