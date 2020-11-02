Soldotna Man Arrested for Shooting Victim with Shotgun after Stealing Beer from Party Saturday Morning

Alaska Native News on Nov 2, 2020.

A Soldotna man has been jailed and faces charges that include Assault I, Theft IV, and Misconduct Involving Weapons after a shooting incident during the early morning hours of October 31st, Alaska State Troopers report.

Troopers responded to an apartment building in Soldotna at just after midnight after receiving a report of a shooting at that location. When they arrived they found the victim had been shot in the leg with a shotgun loaded with buckshot. “The victim was life-flighted to Anchorage by air ambulance in serious but stable condition,” troopers stated in their dispatch.







The ensuing investigation would find that the suspect, 20-year-old Johannes Stott of Soldotna, had been at a party earlier in the night and when he left, he stole beer from the party. The victim, along with other party-goers, went to Stott’s apartment to confront him about the theft and an argument broke out. It was then that Stott produced a shotgun and shot the victim in the leg.

As a result of the investigation, Stott was arrested on the charges and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.