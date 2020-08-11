Soldotna Man Arrested on Several Charges following Disturbance Response Sunday

Alaska Native News on Aug 11, 2020.

A disturbance call that Soldotna-based troopers responded to in that community on Sunday resulted in one being arrested on assault, felony DUI and other charges, AST reported.

Troopers went to a Soldotna arrest after receiving a disturbance call at 8:14 pm on Sunday night. When they arrived, they made contact with Soldotna resident Roy James Tikka, age 35. They found him extremely intoxicated and their investigation determined that he had driven there in that state.

The investigation also revealed that Tikka had almost hit a mother and her daughter with his vehicle on his way to the address.

It would be found that Tikka had two previous DUI convictions in the last 10 years, and so, was arrested on felony DUI charges. Tikka would refuse a breath sample so he was subsequently charged with felony refusal.

Tikka was charged with Felony DUI, Felony Refusal, Assault III, and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.

He was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail.





