Soldotna Man Jailed on Murder Charges after Tuesday Shooting Incident





A Soldotna man has been remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on Murder I and Assault Charges after a Tuesday morning shooting at a Soldotna residence, troopers report.

Troopers were notified of a shooting at 8:19 am on Tuesday morning and immediately responded to the scene, they discovered an adult man dead from several gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Zechariah Bowman.

The preliminary investigation found that Nathan Penrod, age 28, had shot Bowman before fleeing the home.

A short time later, Penrod contacted troopers. At 12:30 am on Wednesday, he was arrested on charges of murder and assault and remanded to Wildwood.

Bowman’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy. His next of kin have been notified of the incident.





