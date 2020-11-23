Soldotna Man with 360 Days to Serve Arrested after Short Vehicle/Foot Chase in Nikiski

Soldotna-based troopers apprehended a 39-year-old Carl Derrek Northam after a short chase and search on Sunday night just before midnight in the Nikiski area, according to their report.
A trooper on patrol attempted to pull over a black 2001 Volkswagen for traffic violations, but the driver sped away from the stop and took troopers on a short chase before crashing into the ditch.
Instead of giving up then, Northam chose instead to bail and run into the woods. Troopers tracked Northam on foot and soon located him in the woods and took him into custody.
After he was identified, Northam was found to have been driving on a revoked license from multiple Felony DUIs and had a failure to remand warrant for MIW III and Assault IV.
He was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai where he was remanded on charges of Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer, Driving with Revoked License and his warrant.
He was held pending arraignment and the remand warrant with 360 days to serve.