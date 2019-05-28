Soldotna Woman with Several Warrants Caught Under Camper Bed

Alaska Native News May 28, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers report that they responded to a Whisper Way address in Soldotna and carried out a warrant arrest on Monday evening on 33-year-old Desiree J. Guilliam who had five active warrants.

Troopers would initially fail to locate Guilliam, who had warrants for several Failure to Appear Status Hearings for Concealment of Merchandise, Criminal Trespass, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV, Theft II and IV and Fraudulent Use of an Access Device, in addition to Failure to Comply with Conditions of Probation.

She would eventually be located hiding in a hollow compartment under a bed in a camper on the property.

She was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility where she was held without bail and a Third Party Custodian.