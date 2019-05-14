Some Alaskan Workers Eligible for Unemployment Insurance Contribution Refunds

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaskans who worked for more than one employer, earned over $39,500, and paid more than a total of $197.50 in Unemployment Insurance (UI) contributions during 2018, may be eligible for a refund according to Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner, Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter.
Refund request forms with proof of earnings and payment of unemployment insurance must be submitted by Dec. 31, 2019. UI contributions paid by workers may be listed on the worker’s W-2 form(s) in Box 14 or on their pay stubs. Workers can also contact their employers for the information.
The refund form is online at //labor.alaska.gov/estax/forms/eerefund.pdf or can be requested by mail from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Employment Security Contribution, P.O. Box 115509, Juneau, AK 99811-5509.