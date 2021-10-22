Son Who Shot Mother on Folker Street October 10th Indicted by Grand Jury for Murder





The Alaska Department of Law revealed on Thursday that the 38-year-old man who shot and killed his mother, a retired Anchorage School District executive secretary early in October has been indicted by an Anchorage Grand Jury on charges of Murder I and II.

Police responded to an East 46th and Folker Street address at 3:19 am on October 10th to find Patrice Layou shot to death. After opening an investigation, officers would locate Thomas Layou in an apartment several hundred feet from the scene of the shooting and he was taken into custody.

Layou, who remains in custody, faces a sentence of 99 years if convicted. He was arraigned on the charges on Thursday and his bail is set at $200,000 and a court-approved third party custodian.



