Southeast Alaska Tanner Crab Fishery Deadline Nears

The 2018/2019 commercial Tanner crab fishery in Southeast Alaska will open concurrently with the commercial golden king crab fishery on Feb. 12, 2019. The registration deadline is Jan. 14, and all commercial fishermen registering after the deadline will have to pay a $45 late fee.
Permit holders may register at Alaska Department of Fish and Game area offices in Douglas, Sitka, Ketchikan, Petersburg, Wrangell and Haines.
Simultaneous, though separate, registrations are allowed for Tanner crab and golden king crab. Commercial shrimp or Dungeness crab pot registrations may also be obtained and fished simultaneously with Tanner Crab, if simultaneous seasons are open, state biologists said. The state agency also reminded processors that registration for tenders is required.
Logbooks, which are mandatory for all pot fishing vessels participating in the Tanner crab fishery, are available at area ADF&G offices, along with buoy tags and other related materials.
The initial period for the commercial Tanner crab fishing season in core areas, non-core areas and exploratory areas will be a minimum of six days. Additional fishing time may be allowed based on the number of registered pots at the start of the fishery.
An ADF&G news release will be issued on Feb. 12 announcing the total number of pots registered for the fishery and whether the initial fishing period will be extended. At the end of the initial period, the core areas will close to fishing and the non-core areas and exploratory areas will remain open for an additional five days. After the non-core areas close to fishing, the exploratory areas will remain open for an additional 14 days.
Fishermen’s News Online grants permission to the Alaska Native News to post selected articles. Read More at: Fishermen’s News Online.