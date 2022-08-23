Southeast Woman Located on Prince of Wales after Two-Day Search





Alaska State Troopers report that a 66-year-old Klawok woman was located on Saturday after a two-day search on Prince of Wales Island.

On Thursday, a caller reported 66-year-old Susan Hughes missing from her residence in Klawok. They reported that she hadn’t been seen since Tuesday and that her 2021 Honda CR-V was also gone. A search was initiated for the missing woman.

Early on Saturday, Susan’s vehicle was located by troopers at the Harris River Trailhead. A search area was coordinated in the area by Wildlife Troopers, Forest Service LEO, and VPSOs from Thorne Bay and Kasaan.

By just after 11 am searchers located Susan. Troopers reported that she “was wet, disoriented, and suffering from dehydration.” They found that she had crossed the Harris River before being found.

Susan was evacuated from the area by ATV and she was turned over to EMS. She was further transported by EMS to the Klawock Clinic.



