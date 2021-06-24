Speaker calls on Governor Dunleavy to stop pushing Alaska closer to a shutdown







Stutes: ‘I encourage the governor to focus his energy on approaches that will avoid locking down our economy’

JUNEAU – In response to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s lawsuit against the Legislature and communication with the Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger, Speaker Louise Stutes released the following statement:

“The fact that the governor is reaching out to the chief justice of the Supreme Court on a pending legal matter is inappropriate and troubling. Alaska just got through one of the toughest years in our history, and the governor should stop using our limited time and money on a lawsuit that will drive us one step closer to a state-imposed shutdown.

I encourage the governor to focus his energy on approaches that will avoid locking down our economy. That starts with helping get the votes we need from the House Minority to pass a procedural motion that will eliminate any uncertainty around when the budget takes effect. It also means preparing to utilize short-term borrowing provisions described in Article 9, Section 10 of the Constitution if negotiations break down. Once the effective date clause is resolved and the shutdown is averted, the House Coalition is fully committed to finding a permanent solution to the PFD this year that Alaskans can support.”





