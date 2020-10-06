Speeding DUI Driver Arrested after Chase Down the Kenai Spur Highway Tuesday Morning

Alaska Native News on Oct 6, 2020.

Alaska State Trooper gave chase to a speeding vehicle early Tuesday morning after observing a white Ford truck doing 92 in the 55 mph zone on the Kenai Spur Highway near South Miller Loop.

As AST pursued the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Michale Meyers, he sped off down the Spur Highway, the Island Lake, and Holt Lamplight Roads exceeding speeds of 120 mph.

Spike strips were deployed at the intersection of Holt Lamplight and the Spur Highway and the suspect’s front tires were deflated. But, Meyers continued to attempt to evade troopers.

As his tires began to disintegrate, Meyers was unable to negotiate the turn onto Island Lake Road and ended up in the ditch. He was taken into custody without incident.







Following his arrest, Meyers was found to be under the influence. He was remanded to Wildwood Pretrial Facility on charges of Fail to Stop for a Peace Officer in the First Degree, Reckless Driving, and DUI. Meyers was held without bail pending arraignment.