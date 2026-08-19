St. Mary Woman Dies in ATV Accident

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Initial responders were able to remove the ATV and immediately began life-saving efforts.

Despite their attempts to revive her, 42-year-old Eileen Prince of Saint Mary’s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Prince’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Her next of kin have been notified.