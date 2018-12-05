St. Marys Man Arrested on Assault and Kidnapping after Tuesday Night Incident

Alaska Native News Dec 5, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers have arrested a St. Marys man on Assault and Kidnapping charges after an investigation spurred by a report called in from that community reporting that an 18-year-old female was bleeding and unable to leave the house where the assault was taking place on Tuesday night.

AST responded and opened an investigation into the case and during that investigation another victim came forward to reveal that James Tikiun had also assaulted her.







As a result of the investigation, Tikiun was arrested on two counts of Assault III and one count of Kidnapping. He is housed at the St. Marys Jail awaiting arraignment and transport to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.