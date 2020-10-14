Stabbing Victim Transported to Anchorage from Willow, Suspect Arrested on Felony Assault Charges

Alaska Native News on Oct 14, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers responded to Willow on Tuesday evening in response to a stabbing that took place on Caswell Lake Drive.

Troopers responded after the call-in at 5:49 pm on Tuesday to open an investigation into the incident and found that Simeon Jacoy of Anchorage, who was reported to have suicidal plans and also had violent tendencies, attacked his girlfriend’s brother with two knives. He was dissuaded with pepper spray and fled into the woods after attacking the 30-year-old victim.

A helicopter was dispatched to Willow and the victim, who suffered serious injuries, was transported to higher care in Anchorage after being tended by EMS at the scene.

Jacoy would be located several miles away by troopers and taken into custody. He was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where he was remanded on charges of Felony Assault I.

He is being held with no bail set.





